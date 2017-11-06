Explosive weapon charge after Cheltenham house raid
- 6 November 2017
Gloucestershire
A man has been charged with possession of an explosive weapon following a raid at a house in Cheltenham.
Three properties on Brooklyn Road were evacuated on Friday.
Martin Howard Counsell, 57, of Brooklyn Road, has been charged with possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas/electrical incapacitation device.
He was also charged with possession of a firearm when prohibited for five years. He will appear in court later.