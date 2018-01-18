Image caption Jonathan Poole ran two art galleries in the Cotswolds, where he specialised in selling portraits of famous musicians

A celebrity art dealer who stole nearly £500,000 worth of artwork owns just a half-share in a Kate Moss painting and a £50 car, a court has heard.

Jonathan Poole, 70, who represented the art estates of John Lennon and Ronnie Wood, was jailed last year.

He made over £435,000 in 30 years, selling artwork he was not entitled to or taking percentages of profits.

But at a Proceeds of Crime hearing, Gloucester Crown Court heard his assets were worth just £15,050.

The thefts were made between 1986 and 2013 from British collectors including Dire Straits' bass guitarist John Illsley and a German art dealer.

The stolen items included paintings of Princess Diana, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan and Bono.

Image copyright Sebastian Kruger Image caption Kate Moss portrait by Sebastian Kruger

Prosecutors dubbed the case the Jonathan Poole Affair, after the hit Hollywood film The Thomas Crown Affair.

At a proceeds of crime hearing on Tuesday it was revealed Poole's only assets were a £50 scrap car and a painting he part-owned of model Kate Moss by German artist Sebastian Kruger, estimated to be worth £30,000.

'Wins the lottery'

Prosecutors said they were not bothered about recouping the value of the car but asked the hearing to be adjourned for six months so Poole's share in the Kate Moss painting could be bought out or the artwork sold outright.

James Ward, prosecuting, said: "In reality, unless Mr Poole comes into real money or wins the lottery the police would not come after him for further money."

Poole, who was not represented and appeared by videolink, confirmed he would not be challenging the prosecution's figures and agreed to the Kruger painting being sold.

The hearing was adjourned until 20 July.