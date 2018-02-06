Image caption Two lanes of the motorway were closed southbound and traffic directed off the M5 at junction 13

A crash involving seven cars and a lorry caused a seven-mile tailback on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

Debris covered all three southbound lanes at junction 13 for Stroud following the crash at 05:55 GMT.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a third person received treatment at the scene, according to the ambulance service.

In a separate crash, a car hit the central reservation on the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

Two lanes of the motorway were shut and police advised drivers to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

Gloucestershire Constabulary warned drivers to take extra care because of snow in the area.

After the junction 13 crash traffic backed up for three hours to junction 11a for Gloucester, almost seven miles away.

