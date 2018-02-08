Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption A stretch of the busy commuter route near Northleach will remain shut for most of the day

A man has died in a crash involving two cars and a lorry on the A40 in Gloucestershire.

An Audi, being driven by the man aged in his 30s, collided with a Citroen Picasso and a lorry at 15:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Two other drivers "were not physically injured but shaken by the incident", police said.

A stretch of the busy commuter route near Northleach will remain shut for most of the day.

The closure is in place between the junction for Yanworth and the A429 roundabout junction near Northleach.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said the road would need resurfacing.

An appeal has been issued for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the three vehicles before the collision, to make contact with the police.