Image copyright Lisa Brookshaw Image caption Lisa Brookshaw went missing from her home in Stroud on Wednesday

The mother of a woman heavily pregnant with twins, who has gone missing, said her daughter could be in need of urgent medical help.

Lisa Brookshaw, 35, went missing from her home in Stroud on Wednesday.

Her mother, Jackie Blunden, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, said she was eight months pregnant, and appealed for her to get in touch.

Police said Ms Brookshaw was carrying a suitcase and there were "fears she was planning to leave the area".

Ms Blunden said: "I am really worried about Lisa and the babies, and appeal to her to at least let us know where she is and that she is getting the care and support she needs.

"Lisa, you have my number. Please contact me or the police and let us know where you are."

Leopard-print coat

She said she was worried her daughter and her unborn babies could be at risk if she went into labour and did not receive medical support.

Gloucestershire Police said Ms Brookshaw had a doctor's appointment in Stroud on Wednesday, but had not been seen since.

A spokesman said she had links to Cheltenham, Gloucester, Weston-super-Mare, Southampton and Northamptonshire, and "could have travelled to any of those areas".

She is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, with short mousey-coloured hair with hints of blue and green, and a star tattoo on her face.

She wearing a leopard-print coat, boots with a fur trim, a burgundy hoody and leggings.