A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Gloucester.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was found at an address in Hopewell Street at about 08:25 GMT on Thursday.

Gloucestershire Police said it was treating the death as suspicious. The woman has not yet been formally identified.

A 26-year-old man from London remains in police custody while inquiries continue.