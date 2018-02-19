Image caption Gloucestershire Royal Hospital's A&E department is "so overcrowded working conditions are almost impossible"

Patients have been told to take "food and drink" and "reading material" to an A&E department as waiting times exceed more than two hours.

At 13:30 GMT there were 76 patients waiting to be seen, with an average waiting time of 144 minutes at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said "working conditions are almost impossible".

Patients have been urged to visit their GP if their problem "can wait".

The trust tweeted it "would appreciate" patients only having one person to support them as there was "standing room only".

"We advise you to come equipped with food and drinks for you and your supporting relative, reading material, a fully charged phone and lots of patience."