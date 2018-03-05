Image caption The Grade-II listed building in the centre of Stroud had previously been on sale for £600,000

A campaign to raise £100,000 to carry out repairs to a 183-year-old arts and entertainment venue in Gloucestershire has been launched.

Stroud Town Council wants to run the Subscription Rooms as a community-owned venue but it said the toilets, bar and cafe need upgrading.

It hopes the work would make a "real difference" and bring in more income for the Grade-II listed building.

A previous plan sell the venue was halted in December.

Stroud Town Council began the fundraising campaign as part of its proposal to Stroud District Council to take on the lease of the venue.

"For the moment we are simply asking people to make a pledge to demonstrate to the district council that there is wide-ranging community support to create a viable and vibrant cultural and arts centre," said town mayor Kevin Cranston.

"If our offer to Stroud District Council is successful we will launch a detailed plan for the future of the Subs at which time we'll be looking for vital early donations as we get up and running."

In December it was announced the building would remain in public ownership after councillors voted to withdraw it from sale and lease it instead.

The terms of the new 30-year lease will state that the building must continue to be available to the public for cultural use.

It had been put on sale in July by the district council priced at £600,000.