Missing Cheltenham woman with 'contagious condition' found

  • 14 March 2018
Cheltenham General Hospital
Image caption Gloucestershire Police said Kayleigh McConnon had returned to Cheltenham General Hospital

A woman with a "contagious condition" who went missing from hospital has been found, police have confirmed.

Kayleigh McConnon, from Cheltenham, was last seen at Cheltenham General Hospital at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Gloucestershire Police had warned people not to approach the 29-year-old if they saw her.

A spokesman for the force said she returned to hospital and officers had spoken to "those she had been in contact with" and offered advice.

