Image copyright PA Image caption Mr McDonald previously ran across Canada and cycled from Bangkok to Gloucester

A man from Gloucester is embarking on a solo run across the United States dressed as a superhero.

Jamie McDonald, 31, is due to start his 6,000-mile trip on Tuesday, raising money for families with children needing medical treatment.

The former tennis coach says he wants to help others after spending the first nine years of his life in and out of hospital with a rare spinal condition.

The journey, equal to 230 marathons, will take him through 15 states.

He has previously completed a year-long run across Canada and cycled from Bangkok to Gloucester, but says there is a "good chance" he might fail his latest challenge.

He said: "I have spent the last month just trying to get into the gym to do some strength training and a little bit of running but I have got to say that I haven't done much at all.

"I have got to run 6,000 miles and I don't really want to add to that."

Mr McDonald has packed three pairs of trainers and one spare set of clothes.

He has also taken a baby stroller with a solar panel on the front for charging his phone which he says attracted the attention of US border guards.

His challenge begins in Cape Alava in Washington - the most western point of the US.

Mr McDonald suffered from syringomyelia as a child and after raising money for hospitals and children's charities, he has set up his own Superhero Foundation which gives grants for medical treatment which would otherwise not be available on the NHS.