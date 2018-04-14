Image caption Police said one witness reported hearing shouting and screaming by the bandstand area in Gloucester Park

Three men suffered serious head and facial injuries during an attack in a park in Gloucester city centre.

Officers were called to reports of a serious assault at Gloucester Park at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.

Two men were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and one to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, Gloucestershire Police said.

A spokesman for the force said the offenders "may have left the scene in a VW Transporter van".

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.