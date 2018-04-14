Three men suffer serious injuries in Gloucester Park assault
Three men suffered serious head and facial injuries during an attack in a park in Gloucester city centre.
Officers were called to reports of a serious assault at Gloucester Park at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.
Two men were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and one to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, Gloucestershire Police said.
A spokesman for the force said the offenders "may have left the scene in a VW Transporter van".
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.