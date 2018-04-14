Gloucestershire

Three men suffer serious injuries in Gloucester Park assault

  • 14 April 2018
Gloucester Park
Image caption Police said one witness reported hearing shouting and screaming by the bandstand area in Gloucester Park

Three men suffered serious head and facial injuries during an attack in a park in Gloucester city centre.

Officers were called to reports of a serious assault at Gloucester Park at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.

Two men were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and one to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, Gloucestershire Police said.

A spokesman for the force said the offenders "may have left the scene in a VW Transporter van".

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

