Image caption The 25-year-old was discovered at a property in Colombia Close late on Sunday

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Gloucester on Sunday.

Jack Delany, 25, was discovered at a property in Colombia Close shortly after 23:00 BST, he died later in hospital.

Dee Lawrence, 31, of Colombia Close, Gloucester has been charged with murder.

Daniel Croft, 34, from Gloucester has been charged with assisting an offender.

They are expected to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 37-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation and a 45-year-old man has been released with no further police action.

The fatal stabbing has been referred to the police watchdog after it emerged officers had previous contact with "some of those involved".

Jack Delany's family has paid tribute to "a very dear and loved son, who was a father, brother and best friend."

"It is hard to conceive that Jack has been so brutally taken from us in such a pointless way at such a young age. Words seem too inadequate to express the pain we feel."

A post mortem examination concluded that the cause of Jack's death was a single stab wound to the abdomen, police have said.