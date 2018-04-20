Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Jack Delany died in hospital after being stabbed on Sunday

A woman accused of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Gloucester has had her application for bail refused.

Dee Lawrence, 31, appeared at Bristol Crown Court to apply for bail after being charged over the fatal stabbing of Jack Delany, 25, on Sunday.

She previously appeared before magistrates on Thursday alongside Daniel Croft, 34, who is charged with assisting an offender.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 18 May.

Mr Delany died in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, in the early hours of Monday following the incident in Colombia Close.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday concluded the cause of death was a single stab wound to the abdomen.