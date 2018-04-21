A417 Gloucestershire crash: Man dies in collision with lorry
- 21 April 2018
A man has died in a crash involving a lorry on a major route through Gloucestershire.
The 51-year-old man died at the scene as his car collided with the HGV on the A417, at about 00:45 BST.
The road is now closed in both directions between the A436 Air Balloon Roundabout and the A429 at Burford, police said.
The road is expected to open at about 11:00 BST as police investigations continue.