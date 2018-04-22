A man has died following a crash on the A38 in Gloucestershire.

Police were alerted to the accident scene near Moreton Valence at 02:23 BST on Sunday.

A 21-year-old from Gloucester died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The man who died was driving a blue Mazda 6 from Whitminster towards Gloucester, which was spotted by a passing motorist after it had crashed.

Closures in place on the A38 between Whitminster roundabout and the Cross Keys roundabout are expected to remain in place for several hours.

Officers are investigating if a blue Audi A3 located nearby was involved in the crash.