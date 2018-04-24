Image copyright Family photo Image caption Thelma Byard's family described her as a "much-loved lady"

Tributes have been paid to an 82-year-old woman who died when the bike she was riding was hit by a car.

Thelma Byard died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the accident on Cainscross Road, Stroud.

"Thelma was a very active lady that devoted a great deal of her time to helping others which is what she was on her way to do when this tragically happened," her family said.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Image caption Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the Stroud collision

Gloucestershire Police said the 39-year-old man and the 28-year-old woman have been released while inquiries continue.

A spokesman said the force would like to speak to a man who was walking near Beards Lane, heading towards Cainscross Road, at about 04:50 on Monday.