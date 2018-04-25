Hayley Khurana death in Gloucester 'no longer suspicious'
- 25 April 2018
A 26-year-old man from London who was arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further police action over the death of Gloucester woman.
Hayley Khurana, 22, died at her home in Hopewell Street on 8 February.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said officers were now treating the death as "non suspicious".
"Our thoughts remain with them at what has been a very difficult time for all of Hayley's family and friends," he added.