Image caption Half of the seats in Cheltenham were up for election

The Liberal Democrats have maintained control of Cheltenham Borough Council with an increased majority.

The party gained three seats which means it now has a 24-seat majority.

Cheltenham was the only district in Gloucestershire to hold local elections this year, with half the seats up for grabs.

Labour failed to win a seat, with the Conservatives and and the independent People Against Bureaucracy Group losing one seat each.

Analysis: Hayley Mortimer, BBC Gloucestershire political reporter

It's been a good night for the Lib Dems, who already had an 18-seat majority, which they've now increased to 24.

After gaining one seat from the Conservatives, one from an independent and one from the People Against Bureaucracy Group.

It means the Conservatives now have just six seats on the council.

The Labour Party, which hasn't had a presence on the authority for more than a decade, failed to win a seat.

But the big story of the night was Martin Horwood's return to politics.

He was the town's Lib Dem MP until 2015 when he lost his seat to the Conservatives.

He's now been elected as a borough councillor for Leckhampton.