Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Alistair Walker and Hannah Henry were found guilty at Bristol Crown Court

A father whose three-month-old son died after he was shaken and immersed in water has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Ah'Kiell Walker died from a brain injury in July 2016.

Alistair Walker was also found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

The child's mother, Hannah Henry, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

She was acquitted of manslaughter.

Ah'Kiell was discovered "freezing cold" and paramedics had to tip water out of his mouth when they arrived at the family home in Archdeacon Street, Gloucester, on 30 July.

A pathologist's report found the baby had four broken ribs and a fractured shoulder, which were caused four-to-eight weeks before his death.

Walker, 27, of Lansdowne Green, south London, and Henry, 22, of Tuffley, Gloucestershire, will be sentenced next month.