A robber pointed a gun at a shop assistant in a Portsmouth off-licence before escaping with hundreds of pounds.

The man walked into the Kwiki Mart in New Road, Kingston, at about 2000 GMT on Tuesday and demanded money.

The 24-year-old shop assistant opened the till and the gunman took between £700 and £800 before running away.

Hampshire police said the worker, who dialled 999 immediately, was uninjured but very shaken up.

Det Con Allison Fraser said: "He had no way of knowing whether or not the gun was an imitation and when faced with that situation it's just not worth taking the risk."

Dozens of officers searched the area and conducted house-to-house inquiries.

Police are appealing for information.