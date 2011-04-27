New fire station opened in Winchester
A new fire station has been officially opened in Winchester.
The station relocated from its home of 74 years at North Walls to a site in Easton Lane, Winnall, earlier this year.
More than 150 guests were invited to the ceremony during which Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Dame Mary Fagan unveiled a plaque marking the occasion.
The new fire station is able to accommodate more than 70 staff and is in use 24 hours a day.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said its location at a junction of the M3 means it can provide faster emergency cover over a greater area.