Image caption Guests watched a display at the station's road safety centre

A new fire station has been officially opened in Winchester.

The station relocated from its home of 74 years at North Walls to a site in Easton Lane, Winnall, earlier this year.

More than 150 guests were invited to the ceremony during which Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Dame Mary Fagan unveiled a plaque marking the occasion.

The new fire station is able to accommodate more than 70 staff and is in use 24 hours a day.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said its location at a junction of the M3 means it can provide faster emergency cover over a greater area.