A cruise ship has arrived in Southampton for what is the only naming ceremony in the city scheduled this year.

Operated by P&O, Adonia is transfering to the UK market and will cater exclusively for adults.

It is the fourth name for the 30,800 tonne vessel, which was built in 2001 and can accommodate 710 passengers.

Singer Shirley Bassey and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will take part in the renaming ceremony on Saturday.

There are currently no new cruise ships on order for the UK market, despite continued growth in the sector.

The number of passengers taking cruise holidays is predicted to reach two million a year by 2014, the Passenger Shipping Association has said.