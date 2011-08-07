A 30-year-old man has died after he lost control of his car at a motorway roundabout near Southampton on Saturday.

Police were called to the M271 and A3057 roundabout, near Rownhams, at 20:30 BST where the BMW car had ended up down an embankment.

The man was released by firefighters but died from his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

There were no other people in the vehicle.