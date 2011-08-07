Man dies in crash at M271 roundabout near Southampton
- 7 August 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man has died after he lost control of his car at a motorway roundabout near Southampton on Saturday.
Police were called to the M271 and A3057 roundabout, near Rownhams, at 20:30 BST where the BMW car had ended up down an embankment.
The man was released by firefighters but died from his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.
There were no other people in the vehicle.