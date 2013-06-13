A 14-year-old-boy was rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in mud with two friends while collecting fish bait in Hampshire.

The teenager and two other boys, aged 13 and 14, were stuck in the mud near Langstone Bridge at Hayling Island.

Two of the boys managed to free themselves at 19:30 BST yesterday.

About 22 firefighters were called out and a line was thrown to the third boy, who had minor hypothermia. He was then pulled to the shore.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "If you discover a person trapped in mud do not enter the mud as you may become stuck yourself. Call 999 and ask for the emergency services.

"If you are stuck you should let go of anything heavy that may be weighing you down and try to spread your weight as much as possible.

"Avoid moving and stay as calm as you can. Keeping calm will help to preserve your energy."