Stranded Portsmouth Harbour kayakers rescued from mud

Image caption Mudflats in Portsmouth Harbour become exposed as the tide falls

Two kayakers were airlifted to safety after getting stranded on mud banks.

The father and adult son had been paddling from Portchester to Gosport when they became trapped on Sunday evening.

They were only able to give their position as "somewhere in Portsmouth Harbour" and a search began.

They were found about an hour later but were inaccessible to rescue teams and had to be airlifted. Apart from being "very cold" they were uninjured.

Watch manager Lucy Tanner at Solent Coastguard said: "Not knowing your position is a problem in an emergency as it will take longer to find you.

"Always prepare for likely conditions out on the water, bearing in mind that your journey can take longer than planned."