In pictures: Southampton port marks 175th year
As Southampton Port marks its 175th year, we look back at some of its highlights.
-
From humble beginnings, 175 years ago, to becoming the largest turnaround port in northern Europe we look back at some of Southampton Port's highlights.
-
Its evolution to one of the world's busiest ports began when its foundation stone was laid on 12 October 1838 by Admiral of the Fleet Sir Lucius Curtis. Two years later the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation (P&O) started running mail and passenger services.
-
Voyages became more popular and the port expanded with Queen Victoria opening the Empress Dock in 1890 and the White Star Line moving to the city from Liverpool several years later.
-
On 10 April 1912 the ill-fated Titanic set off on its maiden voyage from the port. The ship hit an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic on 14 April and sank in two-and-a-half hours, with the loss of 1,500 lives.
-
Huge crowds greeted King George V and Queen Mary in 1933 when they arrived on the Royal Yacht Victoria and Albert to open the King George V Dry Dock.
-
In 1940 the docks became a target for the bombing raids of World War II with a heavy concentration of direct hits.
-
A marine air terminal opened in 1948 with the first holiday route to Madeira via Lisbon. Seaplanes operated from the port until the late 1950s.
-
The first quay for containers opened in 1968 and the following year Southampton's annual boat show began in Mayflower Park.
-
Crowds lined the newly opened Ocean Terminal in 1969 to see QE2 set off on its maiden voyage to Las Palmas - the iconic ship left Southampton for the final time in November 2008 to become a floating hotel in Dubai.
-
Canberra was a regular sight in the docks during a 36-year career, sailing more than three million miles including a spell as a troopship during the Falklands when a helicopter flight deck was built over its swimming pool. Its last voyage was in 1997.
-
To mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in June 2012 - Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria sailed into the port together for the first time.
-
The port has also turned round the world's largest container ship, Marco Polo which carries 16,020 containers.
-
The most recent liner to launch from the port was 3,600-passenger Royal Princess, named by The Duchess of Cambridge in June. In its anniversary year the port will turnaround 430 cruise ships carrying more than 1.7m passengers.