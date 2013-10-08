Southampton girl, six, shot with air rifle
- 8 October 2013
A six-year-old girl has been shot with an air rifle in Hampshire.
Police said the girl was wounded in Wood Close, Sholing, in Southampton, on Sunday afternoon and a search for the gunman is under way.
The girl has undergone an operation at Southampton General Hospital to remove the pellet from her ankle.
A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "This is a very disturbing incident concerning a young child and we want to get to the bottom of what happened."