Basingstoke Hospital to have on-duty GP at hospital A&E

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital will be among the first in the country to put an on-duty GP in its A&E department.

The move, beginning in November, is being funded by a £2.5m grant.

The trust which runs the hospital hopes it will enable the department to better cope with the busy winter months.

At A&E, patients will be given an initial triage assessment before being looked after by a GP, an A&E nurse or an emergency department doctor.

Dr Carl Brookes, one of the medical directors at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, said: "There are three streams of people who come to our door, those who are really sick and need to go straight into a hospital, those with minor injuries, cuts bruises and sprains and those who would traditionally go to a GP.

"A lot of people do feel it's more convenient to drive up to the hospital and see us, than go to their doctor."

Patients 'at risk'

Dr Brookes said the hospital was also trying to discharge people from hospital more efficiently.

The changes to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital's casualty system comes as senior clinicians warn A&E pressures are 'putting patients at risk' nationally.

A survey of just over 1,000 UK consultants by the College of Emergency Medicine found six in 10 thought their jobs were unsustainable.

This new service has been commissioned by North Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group working with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and in consultation with patient groups.