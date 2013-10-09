Havant girl suffers dizzy spells two months after attack

A girl is suffering dizzy spells months after a "nasty" assault by another girl in a Hampshire park, police have said.

The victim, 13, was attacked in St Albans Park, Havant on 8 August, during an argument with a group of teenagers.

As she and a friend left the scene a girl threw part of a discarded chair at her head. She was treated for concussion in hospital.

PC Angela Morrell said: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim still suffering from dizzy spells."

The girl, who is now 14, had injuries to her head and neck, and has had headaches since the assault.

PC Morrell added: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the park at the time of the attack to contact us if they remember seeing this incident or have any information that will help us to identify the person responsible."