Woman dies after car crash on A3054 at Yarmouth

A woman has died after the car she was driving collided with another car on the Isle of Wight.

The collision happened on the A3054 at Yarmouth on Friday just after 21:30 BST.

The 28-year-old woman from Totland was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the second car, a 26-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with injuries which police said were not life-threatening.