Sex attack on man on Southampton Common

A man was subjected to a serious sexual assault following a night out in Southampton, police have said.

The 22-year-old victim was walking home in the early hours of Saturday 5 October when he heard crying coming from a parking area in Cemetery Road.

When he went to investigate, he was pulled into bushes and attacked.

Hampshire police said they had only just begun appealing for information because the victim had not reported the attack straight away.

Det Insp Charlie Rimmer, of Southampton Central CID, said: "We do not believe this incident is related to other serious sexual assaults in Southampton parks recently and are treating this as an isolated incident."

The attacker was described as a white man in his 20s.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Southampton Common area at about 03:45 BST on 5 October is urged to contact police.