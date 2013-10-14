Southampton girl, nine, in attempted abduction

An investigation has begun after the attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl in Southampton.

The girl was approached by two men in Cuckmere Lane, Millbrook, as she stopped to tie up her shoelaces around 17:30 BST on Saturday, police said.

The men got out of a white van, but the girl ran away and joined up with two friends with whom she had been walking.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the girl speaking to two men or who saw a white van at the time.