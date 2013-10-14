Yarmouth crash driver Rachel Titley 'special in every way'

Image caption Rachel Titley was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries

A woman who was killed in a car crash was "unique" and "special in every way", her family has said.

Rachel Titley was driving a Daihatsu Cuore on the A3054 in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, when it collided with a Citroen Xsara coming the other way on Friday.

The 28-year-old, of St Saviours Road, Totland, was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Citroen, a man aged 26, was treated for his injuries and later released from hospital.

In a statement, Ms Titley's family said: "Our unique Rachel. Special in every way.

"Loved by everyone whose life she touched."

Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses.