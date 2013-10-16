Portsmouth 'luxury' bus fleet unveiled for routes 7 and 8

Image caption The Star buses will travel on routes 7 and 8

Twenty-six new "luxury" buses have been unveiled in Portsmouth, each named after naval ships based in the city.

The buses featuring leather seats, free wi-fi and on-screen BBC news updates will run on two existing routes along the Portsmouth bus priority corridor.

Bus company First has spent £4.2m on The Star buses, which will travel on routes 7 and 8.

They will go into service on 20 October. Ticket prices and timetables will remain the same.

Each bus is named after a different ship with Portsmouth connections.

These include three historic ships -The Mary Rose, HMS Warrior and HMS Victory - as well as the Royal Navy's current warships that operate from its base in the city.

The bus livery features a silhouette of the relevant ship and a list of its statistics.

They replace the former ZIP-branded vehicles.

Marc Reddy, managing director of First Hampshire, Dorset & Berkshire, said: "The Star brand does just what we set out to do, linking the bus services to the city and its proud sea-going history."