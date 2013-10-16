Burst pipe leaves Isle of Wight properties without water

A burst pipe has left more than 1,000 homes and businesses on the Isle of Wight without water.

The 10in (25cm) burst main on High Street in Newport started leaking at about 03:00 BST.

A Southern Water spokesman said work on the pipe would mean there was a "temporary interruption" to supplies and repairs were expected to be completed by the afternoon.

The water company has apologised to about 1,200 affected customers.

The spokesman added that temporary traffic lights would be in place on the High Street while the main was fixed.