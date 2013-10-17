Driver arrested over fatal Yarmouth crash
- 17 October 2013
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman killed in a car crash on the Isle of Wight.
Rachel Titley, 28, of Totland was driving a Daihatsu Cuore which collided with a Citroen Xsara on the A3054 at Yarmouth on Friday.
The 26-year-old driver of the Citroen was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
He has been released on bail until 12 March 2014. Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses.