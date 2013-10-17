In pictures: Portsmouth Northern Quarter plan unveiled

Plans for the proposed regeneration of Portsmouth’s Northern Quarter are unveiled.

  • Northern Quarter leisure hub

    Revised plans for a £300m redevelopment of the former Tricorn Centre area of Portsmouth have been unveiled.

  • Northern Quarter department store

    The project to regenerate the area was shelved in 2009 but developer Centros has resurrected it and has released images of how it could look when completed in 2018.

  • Northern Quarter St Agatha's Square

    The planned development would include a department store, shops, a leisure hub with a cinema, restaurants, cafés and a "landmark residential tower", a spokesman for the developer said.

  • Northern Quarter main shopping street

    Centros director John Marsh said the development would "generate a significant economic boost through the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs and the retention of trade in Portsmouth, which would otherwise go elsewhere".

  • Northern Quarter Marketway (looking east)

    The images will be on public display in the Marketway car park from 24 to 26 October, ahead of the company submitting a planning application in early 2014. If approved, construction of the development is expected to start at the beginning of 2017.

