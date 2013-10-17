In pictures: Portsmouth Northern Quarter plan unveiled
Plans for the proposed regeneration of Portsmouth’s Northern Quarter are unveiled.
Revised plans for a £300m redevelopment of the former Tricorn Centre area of Portsmouth have been unveiled.
The project to regenerate the area was shelved in 2009 but developer Centros has resurrected it and has released images of how it could look when completed in 2018.
The planned development would include a department store, shops, a leisure hub with a cinema, restaurants, cafés and a "landmark residential tower", a spokesman for the developer said.
Centros director John Marsh said the development would "generate a significant economic boost through the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs and the retention of trade in Portsmouth, which would otherwise go elsewhere".
The images will be on public display in the Marketway car park from 24 to 26 October, ahead of the company submitting a planning application in early 2014. If approved, construction of the development is expected to start at the beginning of 2017.