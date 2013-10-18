Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Girl, 11, chased through Southampton park by 'sad' man

E-fit
Image caption Police said the man wore a ripped long-sleeved dark turquoise top and trainers with no laces

A "sad looking" man who chased a young girl through a Southampton park is being sought by police.

The 11-year-old girl was pursued by the man through Lakelands Park onto Paines Road and Waterloo Road at around 08:00 BST on Monday, police said.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the man was white, aged about 46, very tall and thin with a "sad" looking face and missing teeth.

The force has released an image of the man in an attempt to trace him.

The spokesman said the man was wearing a ripped long-sleeved dark turquoise top and trainers with no laces.

He added that anyone who recognises the man should contact police.

