Lymington jewellery shop armed raid suspects hunted

Image caption The photographs released by police were taken by members of the public

Photographs of three men suspected of carrying out an armed raid at a Hampshire jewellers have been released by police.

Three men threatened the owner of Barry Petmore Jewellers, in Lymington, with a gun on Thursday, before grabbing jewellery and cash, at about 11:00 BST.

Hampshire Police said a blue Alfa Romeo 166 used during the robbery was later recovered in Westbeams Road, Sway.

Shop owner David Price, 57, was not injured during the raid.

The robbers are described as wearing dark coloured head coverings. Two were dressed in dark clothing and another in a light coloured striped shirt.

One was carrying a dark canvas bag and another was carrying a blue and red checked shopping holdall.

Police appealed for witnesses of the robbery, which they described as a "cowardly and upsetting attack".

They also appealed for any hoteliers or bed and breakfast owners in the area who may have had men staying there the night before the robbery.