Image copyright New Forest National Park Authority Image caption Dozens of vehicles are involved in collisions with livestock every year

A police officer is being assigned to help cut the number of animals killed on the roads of the New Forest.

In 2013, there were 182 collisions involving livestock in the national park, resulting in 72 animal deaths.

From October, a Hampshire Constabulary speed enforcement officer will focus on roads where crashes have happened.

Ponies, donkeys, cattle and pigs, owned by commoners, have roamed free in the forest for centuries but they can be vulnerable in the dark, winter months.

Last year, a total of 26 livestock animals in the forest were killed by vehicles and 46 were so badly injured they had to be destroyed.

A further 32 were injured but survived.

The speed enforcement officer, who is dedicated to the New Forest, will be using a new infrared speed camera to catch speeding motorists after dark.

Image copyright Jolie Watkins / Caird Photography Image caption Ponies and other livestock have roamed freely in the forest for centuries

The scheme has been devised in partnership with the Commoners' Defence Association, along with the Verderers and Agisters, who manage the livestock.

Jonathan Gerrelli, head Agister and a commoner, said: "Autumn is an especially important time of year as it gets dark earlier in the evening and some drivers may not realise that the number of accidents involving animals on rural roads will increase because of that."

The problem will also be discussed at driver awareness courses, which are offered to some drivers who have been caught speeding.

The majority of the animals hit in 2013 were ponies or cattle, but pigs, donkeys and sheep were also among those injured.

Accidents involving wild deer are not included in the figures.

Police have urged drivers to slow down and, if they see an animal in distress, to report it as soon as possible to the Verderers' Office, the Forestry Commission or the police.