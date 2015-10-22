Four Marks horse attacked and killed

Image copyright Google Image caption The dead horse was discovered by a member of the public in a field on Willis Lane

A horse has been attacked and killed in a Hampshire village, prompting police to warn animal owners to be on alert.

The body of the dead horse was discovered by a member of the public at about 14:10 BST in a field on Willis Lane in Four Marks.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The horse appears to have injuries consistent with an attack and a forensic vet will examine the body."

He asked villagers to check their animals and secure any outbuildings.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area in the last 24 hours," he said.

"This a very rare incident and enquiries are ongoing this evening."

Police have not yet said how the horse was killed. The RSPCA has been informed of the death.