Portsmouth navy veteran with no family gets 100 mourners after plea

Image copyright Ben Mitchell/ PA Image caption Mourners lined the road for Gordon Burgess following an appeal on social media

A Royal Navy veteran who died alone with no known family had 100 mourners at his funeral following a social media appeal.

People who never knew Gordon Burgess, 79, from Portsmouth, turned up after his local community put out a plea.

Local residents, firefighters and members of the Royal British Legion attended the service with friends of Mr Burgess, at Portchester Crematorium.

Local MP and Armed Forces Minister Penny Mordaunt sent a poppy wreath.

An accompanying note from her read: "Thank you for your duty and service to our city and our nation. Rest in peace."

'Respect he deserves'

Mr Burgess, also known as Bill, had served as a petty officer in the Royal Navy for 20 years.

Image copyright Ben Mitchell/PA Image caption Standard bearers accompany the hearse carrying Gordon Burgess, a former petty officer in the Royal Navy, to Portchester Crematorium

He died at his home and it is understood his body was not found for three days.

His neighbour Gemma Green, 31, sparked off the appeal by contacting a local newspaper as well as the Portsmouth South branch of the Royal British Legion.

An legion spokesman said: "We are more than happy to turn up for the funerals of ex-servicemen, it is part of our service."

Paul Greyson, who served with Mr Burgess aboard the destroyer HMS Caprice, said: "I only found out about the funeral in the paper. I served with Bill but I haven't seen him in a long time.

"It's great that so many people turned out - it allows him the respect that he deserves."

Andy Earl, crew manager based at Portchester fire station, said: "We heard about it on the radio and we wanted to help give him a good send-off as a lot of firefighters are ex-servicemen."