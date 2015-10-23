Wykeham House School faces closure due to financial pressures

Image caption The school said it is helping pupils find places elsewhere

An independent school in Hampshire is facing closure due to "increasing financial pressure".

Wykeham House School in Fareham could close at the end of the Autumn term after being open for 100 years.

A statement from the school said: "The school is working hard with families to help find them alternative school places."

Both the boys' and girls' school sites face closure, the school said.

Wykeham House School was founded in 1913 and was originally a girls' school.

In a statement the school said: "'Due to increasing financial pressure, Wykeham House School in Fareham is facing the prospect of closure at the end of the Autumn term.

"The Board of Trustees are confident that the school will be continuing at least until the end of the term and the school is working hard with families to help find them alternative school places.

"With regards to the boys' school, although they are on separate sites and are taught separately, they are part of the same organisation so this news applies to both sites."