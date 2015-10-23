Horse which had 'attack injuries' died of natural causes

Image copyright Google Image caption The dead horse was discovered by a member of the public in a field on Willis Lane

A horse which police thought had died in a fatal attack actually died of "natural causes".

Hampshire Constabulary had issued a warning after the body of a dead horse was discovered in a field on Willis Lane in Four Marks on Thursday.

It had said the animal appeared to have "injuries consistent with an attack".

The force is "satisfied that there is no suspicious activity linked to this incident" and it "appears the animal died of natural causes".

"Injuries which may have indicated that the pony had been attacked are thought to have been caused by other animals after the pony had died."