Thousands compete in 25th Great South Run in Portsmouth

Image caption Runners were cheered through the streets of Portsmouth

Elite athletes, celebrities, club runners and fundraisers have taken part in the 25th annual Great South Run through the streets of Portsmouth.

The 10-mile (16km) race, held in the city since 1991, passes landmarks including Spinnaker Tower and HMS Victory.

It is regarded as one of Europe's premier races over that distance.

The men's and women's elite races were won by Moses Kipsiro of Uganda and Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot.

Kipsiro clocked a time of 46 minutes while Cheruiyot was 17 seconds outside the course record, with a time of 51 minutes 17 seconds.

Jo Pavey, the reigning European 10,000m champion and two-time winner of the Great South Run, came second in the women's race with a world-over-40 best time of 52 minutes 44 seconds.

Image caption Thousands of runners are raising money for charity by taking part in the run

Organisers estimate more than £25m has been raised for charity by runners during the race's 25-year history.

Among the more than 20,000 taking part this year was double Olympic champion Iain Percy running in aid of the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.

He helped set up the foundation in memory of his Olympic teammate Andrew "Bart" Simpson who died when a catamaran capsized during a training session for the America's Cup in San Francisco Bay in 2013.

Speaking before the start of the race on Southsea seafront, he said: "The foundation has achieved so much in such a short amount of time and this is thanks to all the funds we raise during inspiring events like this.

"Us sailors aren't known for our running ability and this will certainly be a challenge - Bart would be very proud."

Top athletes who have run the course in past years include Liz McColgan, Paula Radcliffe, Sonia O'Sullivan, and Mo Farah, who won the men's race in 2009.

The event has grown into a festival of sport in Portsmouth and Southsea, with about 25,000 people taking part in weekend events including junior races and a 5km run.