Dog walker, 87, badly injured in hit-and-run

An 87-year-old man has been critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run in Hampshire.

The man, who has not been named, was walking his dog along Cowpitt Lane in Ringwood between 17:00 and 17:30 GMT on Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle.

Hampshire Constabulary said the driver left the scene without stopping.

The man was found by a member of the public and is described as being in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital.

Police said the man had been heading east from Gorley Lane when he was struck.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.