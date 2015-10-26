Upton Grey and The Candovers residents lose bid to buy dedicated beat policeman

Image caption PC Andrew Reid lives in a "police house" in Preston Candover

Villagers will lose their beat bobby despite offering to pay £60,000 annually for three years to keep him.

PC Andrew Reid, a beat police officer for Upton Grey and the Candovers, near Basingstoke, for more than a decade will be relocated.

One dedicated officer for a 50 sq m (130 sq km) area will be replaced by two police officers and PCSOs covering a 200 sq m (518 sq m) area.

Hampshire Police must make £80m in savings by 2017.

PC Reid, who lives in a "police house" in Preston Candover, had become so popular villagers had clubbed together and offered to pay for him to stay.

They also offered to sponsor a marked 4X4 response vehicle.

However, the Hampshire Police Federation raised concerns over a possible "two-tier" service, with affluent communities able to pay for better police coverage.

A compromise has now been reached after the Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Hayes, met villagers to discuss their concerns.

'Police cover spread thinly'

PC Reid will have lead responsibility for his previous rural beat area, but will be deployed to the wider area as required.

A review will be held in six months to check residents are happy with the arrangements.

Mr Hayes said residents were "satisfied" with the actions being taken.

Councillor Mark Ruffell, borough councillor for Upton Grey and the Candovers, said he remained "concerned" about the "operational effect" of the restructuring, and said residents were "unhappy that the level of police cover is now too low".

"My residents don't wish to have police cover spread so thinly that it appears non-existent," he said.