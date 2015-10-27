Basingstoke shop thief escapes with safe cash and CCTV

A man wearing a balaclava escaped from a convenience store with cash from a safe and the CCTV recording unit.

The suspect grabbed a member of staff at a One Stop shop and forced her into the store room at about 06:15 GMT.

He demanded she put the contents of the shop's safe in to a bag and asked the staff member where the CCTV was kept.

The thief ripped the recording unit from its cables. He made off with it and the cash from the shop in Sark Way, Popley, Basingstoke.

Hampshire Constabulary said the suspect was wearing dark clothing and a dark balaclava.