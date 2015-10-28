Southampton homes approved on former Oaklands School site

Image copyright Google maps Image caption The development will be built on the already demolished Oaklands School site in Lords Hill, Southampton

A new housing development on a former secondary school site in Southampton has been given the go-ahead.

The former Oaklands School on council owned land will become a site for 103 homes.

Some councillors had objected to the plans for fear of increasing traffic during the school run.

But Southampton City Council said any new residents would be "unlikely" to drive to the nearest school which would only be 250 metres away.

'Traffic chaos'

Councillors on the Planning and Rights of Way Panel granted outline planning permission for the development of two and three-storey buildings on the site of the already demolished school in Lords Hill.

The scheme proposes that 35% would be affordable housing, 43% would be family dwellings with at least three bedrooms and a private garden.

The council secured the approval of the Secretary of State for the disposal of the school site.

Councillor Keith Morrell said although he welcomed new housing, especially affordable housing, he objected to the scheme because the development's close proximity to the Fairisle nursery, infant and junior schools, which already causes "traffic chaos".

He said: "The traffic problem, unless it is addressed, will get worse, especially given that more families with school-age children will be moving into homes on the proposed development."

The council said it was "unlikely that residents of the new development would chose to drive to Fairisle Schools, thereby exacerbating an existing problem, given that the school gates are only some 250m from the furthest proposed dwelling."

The council will now seek a developer for the site.

Mr Morrell said he would continue to campaign to resolve traffic problems in the area.