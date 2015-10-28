Havant cafe bloodied baby Halloween display removed

Image copyright Ian Payne Image caption The display was created using ketchup and gravy granules

A Halloween display in a Hampshire cafe which included a bloodied baby has been toned down after police received reports it was upsetting shoppers.

Memory Lane Cafe, Leigh Park, Havant, used mannequins to create the gory scene for a window display competition.

Owner Ian Payne said the reaction to the display, made to bring shoppers in, was "taken out of proportion".

Hampshire Constabulary said Mr Payne had been advised to change the display "over its taste and decency".

Mr Payne said the bloody scene, made using ketchup and gravy granules, took four days to complete and was inspired by a similar window display in New York.

'Gone too far'

Posting on a a Facebook group for the shopping precinct, Marion Wood said: "Most of the traders have done a brilliant job, just feel that dismembered body parts and what looks like a bloody massacre is unnecessary.

"They have gone a bit too far."

As reported in the Portsmouth News, the precinct's window displays are due to be judged on Thursday.